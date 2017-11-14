Lady Gaga’s American Music Awards Performance Will Be Unlike Any Other

We officially have a million reasons to tune into the 2017 American Music Awards.

31-year-old pop superstar Lady Gaga has been added to the lineup of musicians set to perform at the awards show this upcoming Sunday, along with Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, and previously announced stars like Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Pink, Hailee Steinfeld, and Diana Ross.

It’s sure to be a spectacular night considering Selena Gomez, for one, will perform for the first time since her kidney transplant. Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting, too.

But what’s so special about Gaga’s time on stage?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the awards show’s official Twitter account revealed she’ll belt out “The Cure,” a song she’s written about and dedicated to her late friend Sonja Durjam who died in May after battling cancer.

The song is fun and also emotional but the performance will be unique because Gaga will do so live from the Washington, D.C. stop of her Joanne World Tour, marking the first major televised presentation of the hit song.

RELATED: Lady Gaga and Joe Biden Plan to Open Trauma Centers for Sexual Assault Victims

In addition, rumors are swirling that Gaga, who recently has taken to Instagram to show us that she’s back to wearing amazingly fabulous fashion, will perform a new song from her upcoming sixth solo album.

She performed "Million Reasons" at the 2016 AMAs and has been promoting Joanne since, meaning a new record makes total sense.

She’s also rumored to be engaged to Christian Carino, meaning if it’s true we may not only get new music, but sight of a fancy new ring.

The countdown to Sunday is officially on.