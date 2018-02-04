Kylie Jenner Welcomes Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner! The reality star and makeup mogul just welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, a girl, on February 1st.

Kylie announced the news on Instagram Sunday, giving the update we've all been waiting for.

She also shared a video to YouTube titled "To Our Daughter," chronicling her big pregnancy journey.

The 20-year-old stayed out of the public eye throughout her pregnancy, cutting down on her social media activity and rarely leaving the house. “Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it,” a source told People in November. “She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters.”

In December, People reported that Kylie had picked out a name for her daughter. “Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” an insider told People.

Now we're just waiting on Khloé's baby!

Congratulations, Kylie!