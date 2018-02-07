All of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Photos Since They've Been Dating

Kylie Jenner shared the first photo of her baby girl Stormi today on Instagram, but when it comes to posting about her relationship with her daughter's father, Travis Scott, she's been decidedly under the radar.

Since Jenner and Scott began dating in April 2017, not only have they steered clear of major public outings, often arriving at concerts or events separately, they've also kept their relationship largely off of social media. The one major exception is the touching 11-minute video the new mom posted that documented her pregnancy.

Much of their decision to stay away from the limelight probably has to do with the fact that Jenner decided to not share the minutiae of her journey with fans, instead choosing to step away from the public eye. The downside is that fans have been unable to see their love blossom in the usual ways.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Ready for Her Life to Return to Normal Post-Baby

We caught glimpses of the couple together during the video she posted, including moments of the duo vacationing at the beach, going to do doctors appointments together, and snuggling on the couch during the holidays. But other than that there are very few instances in which we've seen them together.

That doesn't mean that they've stopped sharing photos completely. During their courtship and Jenner's pregnancy, the couple has posted plenty of photos of themselves on Instagram. Scroll down to see twenty of their best solo shots since they began dating.

"Find ones to get trippy wit today" A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 9, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

New new otw 💿💿💿 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

😇 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

@ogchaseb in the cut fire up A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

prague A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Studio turned treehouse 🌏 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Big ring A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

so... the Holiday Collection launches today 🤩 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:48am PST