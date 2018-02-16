Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Post-Baby Photo Leaves Fans Confused

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are slowly taking strides toward getting back into the limelight two weeks after the arrival of baby Stormi.

The makeup mogul, who shied away from social media while pregnant with her daughter, is back with plenty of new mom selfies and baby photos, but, this time, she took a break from her parenting duties to spend some quality time with her rapper beau on Snapchat.

“Bdjxjkdn,” the “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker inexplicably captioned a black-and-white selfie of the notoriously private couple. The photo, the pair's first since welcoming their daughter on Feb. 1, inspired more questions than answers, as the reality star and her boyfriend posed with white surgical masks on their faces.

Travis Scott / Snapchat

While the new parents—who were first linked together in April 2017—didn’t offer any explanation about their unusual attire, the cozy photo appears to suggest that their relationship is on solid ground.

“Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place," said a source, according to E! News. "Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone.”

The insider continued, “Kylie is like a new person now; every move and every decision she makes, she takes Stormi into consideration. She is obsessed with her baby and the focus is all on Stormi."

And while the makeup entrepreneur sparked engagement rumors after sporting a diamond sparkler from Scott earlier this week, they are reportedly in no hurry to head down the aisle. “He gave [the ring] to her when she was first pregnant and it has several emerald-cut diamonds,” the source added. “They are in no rush to get married or even engaged, and Stormi is their only priority right now.”

Looks like we will have to stay tuned for not only a wedding date, but also the reason behind their eyebrow-raising snap.