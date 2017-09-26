Fans Believe Kylie Jenner Posted a Throwback Photo for This Reason

Ever since news broke that Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, the Internet has been waiting with bated breath for the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to confirm the reports.

Until (if!) the 20-year-old makes a definitive statement, followers have looked for clues through social media: her unofficial platform for communicating with fans. Though, their findings are inconclusive, Jenner devotees have a theory.

On Monday, the reality star posted a throwback photo of herself on Instagram. Yep, you heard that right, a throwback snap on a Monday, three days in advance of Thursday’s typical festivities. In the pic, Jenner shows off her taut tummy in a white off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted jeans, which she pulls up to help define her tiny waist.

Fans took her early flashback post as a sign that she is in fact pregnant, and missing her pre-pregnancy body. “Bumps are pretty too! No need to hide it,” one user wrote, while another echoes the sentiment, “Throw back because you’re pregnant now.” However, one commenter put into writing what’s on all of our minds: “You’re killing me girl!”

Seriously, though, the suspense is unreal.