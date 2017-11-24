Inside Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Family Thanksgiving Dinner

Kylie Jenner brought the Kardashian-Jenner Thanksgiving dinner back to her home again this year.

In honor of the holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted her family for a festive celebration, sharing photos and videos of the fête on Snapchat Thursday. “Thanksgiving at Kylie’s,” she captioned one photo, which showed framed images of butterflies on a wall and a stunning table setting that included fresh off-white and red floral arrangements.

The ombre chairs😩😩😩 11/23/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner were on hand for the festivities, and it looked like Kim Kardashian West was too. While Jenner appeared in one of the snaps, smiling and lounging on a hammock in black over-the-knee boots, black leggings, and a gray coat, Rob and Kim strayed away from Kylie’s cell phone camera and could only be heard in two of the snaps.

“Shut up Rob,” Kylie can be heard saying in one of the snaps as Rob speaks in the background. Kim audibly chats away in one of the clips too. Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated Thanksgiving with Kylie and the rest of their siblings, and shared photos from the dinner as well.

Thanksgiving at Kylie’s! This table setting is beautiful 11/23/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Khloé Kardashian, who celebrated the holiday in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, missed out on the family festivities and a ton of goodies. Kylie shared a few photos of their Thanksgiving spread and the platters of sweets on the dinner table, which included doughnuts, brownies, and turkey-candy topped desserts.

While most of the family skipped sharing their Thanksgiving looks on the ‘gram, Kim couldn’t resist showing off hers, revealing that she went full glam for the affair in a nude crop top and a matching high-waisted, body-hugging skirt—a look that has become her signature, whether she’s celebrating a holiday or hitting the streets.

So thankful! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:37am PST

“So thankful!,” she captioned the snap, which showed her standing next to her grandmother MJ and mom Kris.

Happy Thanksgiving, indeed.