Pregnant Kylie Jenner Says She's Thankful for Her "Little Babies" This Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner has a lot to be grateful for this year, and she knows it.

The reality star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to her app on Wednesday to give her thanks for the people and things in her life. The star—who is expecting her first child but has yet to personally address her pregnancy—shared a list of four things that she's especially appreciative of in 2017.

"I have SO many things to be grateful for this year! I know I'm one lucky girl," she wrote. "With Thanksgiving coming up this week, I'm reflecting on it all and anticipating everything next year will bring."

Keep reading for the four things Jenner is grateful for—including her "little babies."

1. Her Family

"Where would I be without my mom, dad, sisters, and brother?" she wrote. "I love you guys unconditionally."

2. Her Friends

"My friends are my family! And Jordyn's my soulmate, LOL," she wrote.

3. Kylie Cosmetics

"Two years after my first Lip Kit launch, my dream just keeps getting bigger and bigger. I dropped so many new products this year—from my 20th Birthday Collection and Vacation Collection to brand new Velvet Lip Kits. And now, I'm getting ready to open pop-ups inside Topshops all over the country," she wrote. "I can’t wait to show you guys what I have planned for 2018!"

4. Her Dogs

"Last, but definitely not least ... my little babies!" she wrote. "They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie, and Rosie ... I love you!!!"