Kylie Jenner Takes Bump to Vegas for Travis Scott Performance

Getty (2)

Move along, nothing to see here.

Kylie Jenner headed to Vegas last night to watch her beau Travis Scott perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and she was wearing a very baggy, un-Kylie-like outfit, persumably to hide her growing baby bump.

The Internet is still buzzing over news that 20-year-old Jenner is expecting her first child with Scott, her boyfriend of several months. Yesterday, the mom-to-be and her friends rolled up in Vegas to see the rapper perform, and Jenner strategically hid her figure with loose-fitting clothes.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters wore an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt (barneys.com, $350), a pair of brown House of CB vinyl pants ($89; houseofcb.com), and white Nike sneakers for the concert—a stark departure from her usual form-fitting, ab-baring ensembles.

Scott, 25, made a surprise appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival during DJ Khaled's set, and Jenner was backstage to cheer him on. Look closely and you can spot her being a bit, ahem, crude, in this video posted by rapper French Montana, who also performed at the event.

All the buzz about their personal lives doesn't seem to bother these two!