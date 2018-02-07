Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Already Surpassed Beyoncé's Instagram Record

Kylie Jenner basically outshone the Super Bowl on Sunday when she announced her daughter’s birth and released an 11-minute video about her “secret” pregnancy, giving fans the footage they’ve been hoping for for months. On Tuesday, she continued her social media streak, sharing the first photo of her daughter along with her name: Stormi Webster.

kyliejenner/Instagram

The Internet proceeded to have a meltdown at the news, as Jenner’s newborn has an entirely different name than everyone expected. While fan theories about butterflies and Posie K. swirled, the 20-year-old went a totally different route with her baby’s name. Even her last name was unexpected, as Stormi is taking dad Travis Scott’s real surname, Webster. Not to mention, the first photo was distinctly adorable and showed Stormi wrapping her little fingers around Kylie’s (perfectly manicured) thumb.

Less than 24 hours after Jenner posted the image, it broke the record for most-liked Instagram photo of all time, with 13.5 million likes and counting at the time of publication.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s photo announcement of the birth of his fourth child comes in second with more than 11.3 million likes, while Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement is in third place with 11.2 million likes. Stormi’s first baby photo smashed the current record by more than two million likes.

We can see the TV deal already.