Kylie Jenner Will Reportedly Introduce Her Baby on Social Media After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner has seriously shied away from the spotlight since we learned that the 20-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul is expecting.

Sure, she’s made low-key appearances at events like Kris Jenner’s Christmas party and kept her baby bump hidden in a recent Calvin Klein Jeans campaign—but we really haven’t seen her in public, and she hasn’t addressed the headline-making news. Khloé introduced her bump to the world in December with an adorable Instagram photo.

So when will Kylie break her silence?

According to Entertainment Tonight, she’s not planning to hide the fact that she’s a mom once she gives birth. “Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy,” a source told ET.

The source added, “she’s definitely not going to deny that she’s had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it at all.”

The outlet also learned that fans might see a lot of the baby. “This isn’t a permanent thing,” the source said. “As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went ‘dark’ on social media and in the public.”

The source says she’ll likely announce her child’s birth on Instagram, and is super excited about becoming a mother. “Yes, she will release a photo and yes, she will acknowledge the baby. She’s excited to continue to be her authentic self, and that will soon mean being a mother and sharing that with her fans.”

The countdown is officially on.