Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Product Isn’t a Lip Kit At All

If you’re one of those people who hate liquid lipsticks, maybe Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, wasn’t for you. But that’s all about to change for anyone who prefers a solid tube, because the celebrity is finally coming out with a line of traditional satin-finish lipsticks.

She took to Instagram to announce her new launch, the Silver Series. As the name suggests, the line consists of 20 different shades of creamy and highly-pigmented lipsticks packaged in shiny silver tubes and embossed with "Kylie" on the base of the bullet. They'll officially make their debut on December 13, and we have a feeling they're going to go fast.

I have a lot more surprises for you guys! 3 brand new products launching Dec 13. 20 brand new lipsticks, highly pigmented and hydrating with a creamy satin finish. @kyliecosmetics #SilverSeries A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

Jenner has been on a bit of a beauty innovation kick, as she recently revealed two new Naughty and Nice palettes for holiday and even teased a series of what look to be concealers. And there's more on the way—she wrote that there's actually three new products launching on the 13th.

Stay tuned for more on pricing and the other buys Kylie Jenner has in store.