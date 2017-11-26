Kylie Jenner Just Chopped Off All Her Hair (Again!) 

Mom-to-be Kylie Jenner is embracing a new, low-maintenance hair style for winter. The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat yesterday to show fans her new 'do, and like everything she does, her latest haircut is definitely on-trend.

According to numerous sources, Jenner is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and she's been keeping a low profile for the past few months, even staying off-camera at family events. However, she's still keeping her fans up-to-date on all her beauty moves, showing off her new shoulder-length lob on Snapchat yesterday.

In the short clip, bare-faced Jenner runs her fingers through her newly cropped locks—this might be the shortest we've ever seen her hair! She captioned the image with "cut off all my hair again."

Kylie cut her hair again today 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Here's the real question, though: Is her BFF Jordyn Woods responsible for the new look? Just a few days ago, Jenner posted a Snap video of her model friend cutting her hair with kitchen scissors—we've all been there! We have a feeling Jenner might have gone to see a professional for the dramatic new cut, though.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Regardless of who's behind Jenner's chic new look, we're loving the style on her!