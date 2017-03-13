Kylie Jenner Is a Walking Beehive in This Sheer Head-to-Toe Look

So much honeycomb, so little time.

Kylie Jenner stepped out to grab dinner at Catch in Los Angeles over the weekend, and she looked liked the sexiest walking beehive we've ever seen.

The 19-year-old turned heads in a wow-worthy ensemble that consisted of a halterneck fishnet bodysuit which she paired with a completely sheer asymmetrical windowpane skirt. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star finished off her perfectly patterned outfit with a pair of towering see-through Tamara Mellon over-the-knee boots. She brightened up the black cutout pieces with a bold teal manicure, colorful smokey eye, and let he super long brunette strands cascade down around her shoulders.

And Jenner must have also been feeling the number—she took to Instagram yesterday to post a snap of herself in the revealing look.

🖤 last night A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

If only Beyoncé had worn this outfit.

