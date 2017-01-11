Kylie Jenner's Ruffled, Skin-Baring Confection Will Make You Do a Double-Take

There's no greater love affair in fashion right now than that between Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and the Kardashian-Jenner family. They are truly BFFs, with the sartorially-savvy family also serving as the genius designer's ultimate muses.

It's no surprise, then, that you'll see many of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies out and about with Rousteing. The brood's veritable beauty guru, Kylie Jenner cozied up to the fashion impresario at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA. Naturally, she was clad in one of his looks that literally stopped traffic.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A ruffled midriff-baring purple crop top with a high-neck and maxiskirt might have looked like two separate pieces, but it was actually a dress connected by a long zipper that ran down the back. Jenner opted for her signature beauty look with a side part, strong brows, and nude lips to offset the bold hue of her ensemble. Simple drop earrings put the finishing touches on her statement-making look.

💜 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

Details 💜 @balmain A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

💜 @balmain A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

My lil babies 💜 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

👩🏻👦🏽💜 A photo posted by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:21am PST

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Are All of Us Eating Pizza at a Globes After-Party

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Beauty Transformation

Next up for Jenner is the release of her Kylie Cosmetics The Royal Peach Palette. We expect to see that and a lot more Balmain on her in the near future.