Kylie Jenner's Ruffled, Skin-Baring Confection Will Make You Do a Double-Take

Kylie Jenner's Ruffled, Skin-Baring Confection Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Shop This Post
January 11, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

There's no greater love affair in fashion right now than that between Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and the Kardashian-Jenner family. They are truly BFFs, with the sartorially-savvy family also serving as the genius designer's ultimate muses.

It's no surprise, then, that you'll see many of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies out and about with Rousteing. The brood's veritable beauty guru, Kylie Jenner cozied up to the fashion impresario at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA. Naturally, she was clad in one of his looks that literally stopped traffic.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A ruffled midriff-baring purple crop top with a high-neck and maxiskirt might have looked like two separate pieces, but it was actually a dress connected by a long zipper that ran down the back. Jenner opted for her signature beauty look with a side part, strong brows, and nude lips to offset the bold hue of her ensemble. Simple drop earrings put the finishing touches on her statement-making look.

💜

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Details 💜 @balmain

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

💜 @balmain

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

My lil babies 💜

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

👩🏻👦🏽💜

A photo posted by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Are All of Us Eating Pizza at a Globes After-Party

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Beauty Transformation

 

Next up for Jenner is the release of her Kylie Cosmetics The Royal Peach Palette. We expect to see that and a lot more Balmain on her in the near future.

The Latest in Video

Exclusive: A Peek at Jennifer Lopez’s New Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top