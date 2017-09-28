Forget Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant for a Second and Shop Her Fierce New Sunglasses

Kylie Jenner is the talk of the town lately.

First of all, she’s pregnant with her first child. And secondly, her Kylie Cosmetics products continue to be some of the beauty industry’s favorites. But lest we forget, Jenner has always been a tried and true fashion girl.

That’s exactly why she teamed up with Quay Australia once a gain to create a second collection of covetable sunglasses that can easily help you look like Kylie, fabulousness included.

Courtesy

Dubbed the Quay x Kylie Drop II, the limited-edition collaboration is inspired by the '80s and '90s and includes three $65 styles in various colors: “Unbothered,” “20s,” and “As If!”

Want a pair of your own? You'll be able to shop the collection at quayaustralia.com from Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Across the portfolio of campaign images, Kylie rocks her signature pout along with long pastel nails, furry bomber-like jackets, lingerie, a white tank, and pieces that best reflect her too-cool SoCal vibe.

Scroll down see more of the sizzling shots.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy