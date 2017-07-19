Kylie Jenner Pranked Her Family with Her New Look-Alike Wax Figure on FaceTime

Thanks to Kylie Jenner, we're officially seeing double!

As the young reality star prepared to unveil her new Madame Tussauds wax figure on Tuesday, she revealed that she couldn't resist pranking her family with the look-alike creation.

"I made her FaceTime my whole family...fooled everyone," the 19-year-old hilariously recalled in a Snapchat selfie she shared on Instagram. And, judging from the photo, we're not surprised that the twinning wax figure had the Kar-Jenner clan do a double take.

The pair looks identical. To further emphasize the resemblance, Kylie posted more footage of the Madame Tussauds addition, and, from every angle, the wax figure models the exact silver Balmain fringe dress the beauty maven wore for her Met Gala debut in 2016, before she donated it to the museum.

With August's Life of Kylie poised to become your new reality TV obsession, now is the perfect time to see the exhibit, which opens on Wednesday to the public at the famed wax museum's Hollywood location.