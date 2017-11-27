Kylie Jenner Practices Her Mommy Skills with Friend's Baby on Snapchat

Practice makes perfect, right Kylie Jenner?

The 20-year-old reality star and business mogul recently treated fans to a tantalizing glimpse of her not-so-distant future on Snapchat. Jenner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, shared a short clip of herself getting cozy with her friend Yris Palmer's baby girl Ayla over the weekend.

With the focus of the video on little Ayla rocking her cute Snapchat filter, courtesy of Jenner, only a small portion of the youngest Kar-Jenner's face is visible in the short clip. But from what we can see, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star looks like a total natural.

She’s so cute! Kylie last night 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:34am PST

That same night, Jenner also shared a video of a friend shuffling a giant game of Uno on the floor. Fans were quick to point out a little pink and white baby bottle in the foreground of the clip.

I love Uno😂 At Kylie’s last night 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:32am PST

Fingers crossed that an official pregnancy confirmation is on its way soon!