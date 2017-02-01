Kylie Jenner's Pop-Up Will Feature “All Different Types” of “Thick” Merch

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is opening a pop-up Kylie Shop in New York City, although when exactly this opening is happening has yet to be revealed.

What Jenner has revealed to her adoring fans, however, is a few different pieces of her Kylie-branded merch that, according to the reality star herself, is for "all different types," according to her shop's Instagram. We got a sneak peek of a matching bra and underwear set with "THICK!" written across the band, a black and white bikini with the same "THICK!" written on the bottom of the bust, a "THICK!" baseball hat, and sweatpants also sporting that "THICK" branding, but with a few more exclamation points added down the pant leg.

But our favorite piece of merch has to be the white T-shirt featuring the one and only Kris Jenner, clad in her usual all-black ensemble, plus oversize black sunnies, flipping the bird.

Don't be surprised if you see us lining up with the masses once the store's location is revealed, solely to buy this tee.

While the actual opening date for the N.Y.C. Kylie Shop is still under wraps, we're getting seriously excited for all the new merchandise the store will bring, and that Jenner is creating products for all different types and sizes. Clearly, there's no stopping the incredible force that is Kylie Jenner.