Kylie Jenner Can’t Stop Sharing Photos of Baby Stormi

Olivia Bahou
Mar 06, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

Kylie Jenner stayed silent about her pregnancy and her baby girl on social media for so long, but now that Stormi has passed the one-month mark, it seems like the floodgates have opened. The 20-year-old can’t stop sharing footage of her daughter on Instagram and Snapchat.

On Tuesday, Jenner delighted us with a surprise on her Instagram story, sharing a photo and video of her baby girl sleeping, and it’s clear this new mom is infatuated with her newborn. “Angel,” she captioned a sweet photo of the baby girl asleep in a cloud-covered onesie.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Those cheeks!” she captions the video as she zooms in closer on Stormi’s adorable face.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner shared the first photo of her daughter on Feb. 6, just a few days after her birth, but it was radio silence for a few weeks until Stormi appeared on social media once more.

stormi 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

First, the new mom shared a photo of her adorable baby foot.

Stormi!!!👶🏼 (Posted 2/25/18)

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

Then, she shared two mother-daughter photos, where we get just a glimpse of Stormi’s face.

my angel baby is 1 month old today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Finally, Jenner indulged us in a full look at her baby girl (albeit with a Snapchat filter on her face).

Aww! The sweetest thing ever 😍😍😍 #stormi

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

If this progression is any indication, we’re sure to see more and more of Stormi on Jenner’s Instagram account.

