Kylie Jenner's New Palette Proves Her Outlook on 2017 Is Straight-Up Peachy

New Year, new look, new Kylie Jenner makeup launch poised to break the internet. Driving home the point that peach is the need-to-have makeup hue of the moment, the star has just unveiled her Royal Peach Palette, which launches January 12 for $45 at kyliecosmetics.com. We figured the big reveal was on the way after everyone's favorite lip kit entrepreneur teased a handful of peachy keen (pun intended) looks on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram all week, eventually giving us a sneak peek at a few shades from the lineup. Unlike the Too Faced palette of the same genus and species, Kylie's shadows aren't scented, but include a few unexpected shades we hadn't previously associated with the fruit—shoutout to that gorgeous cobalt blue hue. Check out the palette below, and set your alarm for January 12 at 3 PM PST to guarantee you'll score one.

