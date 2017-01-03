Kylie Jenner's New Palette Proves Her Outlook on 2017 Is Straight-Up Peachy

Kylie Jenner's New Palette Proves Her Outlook on 2017 Is Straight-Up Peachy
kyliejenner/instagarm
January 3, 2017 @ 12:15 PM
by: Marianne Mychaskiw

New Year, new look, new Kylie Jenner makeup launch poised to break the internet. Driving home the point that peach is the need-to-have makeup hue of the moment, the star has just unveiled her Royal Peach Palette, which launches January 12 for $45 at kyliecosmetics.com. We figured the big reveal was on the way after everyone's favorite lip kit entrepreneur teased a handful of peachy keen (pun intended) looks on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram all week, eventually giving us a sneak peek at a few shades from the lineup. Unlike the Too Faced palette of the same genus and species, Kylie's shadows aren't scented, but include a few unexpected shades we hadn't previously associated with the fruit—shoutout to that gorgeous cobalt blue hue. Check out the palette below, and set your alarm for January 12 at 3 PM PST to guarantee you'll score one.

The Royal Peach Palette is here ... 12 shades, a mirror, and brush for $45 #Jan12 3pm pst 🍑

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

