Kylie Jenner Conceals Her Baby Bump in Oversize Button-Down on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is keeping her baby bump under wraps! The 20-year-old reality star and mom-to-be has traded in her skin-tight pre-pregnancy looks in favor of more modest and roomy clothes as she progresses with her pregnancy, and her latest outfit is no different.

On Monday, Jenner took to Instagram to share her a photo of herself in an extremely oversize blue-and-white striped men's button-down. While the shirt may be be verging on too big, that didn't stop Jenner from getting glam. The Kylie Lip Kit founder showed off long blonde locks, a full face of makeup complete with perfectly painted lips and a strong brow, and a yellow manicure.

"Sasha's Shirt," she captioned the post, which included two photos of her posing in the shirt along with a Louis Vuitton backpack.

RELATED: Moms-to-Be Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Are “Starting to Plan” Their Nurseries

Sasha's Shirt 💙 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Last month, Jenner's friend, photographer Sasha Samsonova, wore the same shirt on her Instagram. She styled it completely differently, belting the long shirt to highlight her waist. As Jenner is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, it makes sense that she would let the shirt drape over and hide her stomach, especially since she hasn't confirmed the pregnancy herself.

Very sneaky, Kylie.

🐱 A post shared by Sasha Samsonova (@sashasamsonova) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT