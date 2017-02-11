Kylie Jenner's Front Row to Date Night Style Transformation

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to dress for all occasions. The 19-year-old sat front row at the Jeremy Scott Fall '17 show on Friday night before heading out for dinner with boyfriend Tyga. The makeup mogul wore a glitzy, 1920s-inspired gold number designed by Scott, which both emphasized her curves and showed off her long legs.

kyliejenner / Instagram

Jenner opted for neutral tones all over face—those famous lips were painted nude, too. Her long hair was parted on the side, completing the glamorous look. The model was joined by the likes of Sofia Richie, Ashley Benson and Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin as they watched pal Gigi Hadid saunter down the runway.

kyliejenner / Instagram

After the show, Jenner stayed warm in a huge fur coat and knee high sand-hued boots en route to a date with boyfriend Tyga. The frisson of New York Fashion Week surely got her excited for the evening with the musician, who accompanied her in a moto jacket and paint splattered jeans.

It is rumored that Kylie is going to star in the music video for the single, "Feel Me" that her long-time love recently released with Jenner's brother-in-law, Kanye West. Older sibling Kim Kardashian is also rumored to be making an appearance in the video, as she was spotted heading out of the studio in New York.