Kylie Jenner's New Lip Kits Are More Fall-Appropriate Than Your Knit Sweater

Kylie Jenner is having a busier week than all of us.

On the heels of her recent pregnancy announcement, and the launch of her latest Quay Australia sunglasses, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew has another surprise in store—true to form, she's rolling out five new Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, all of which scream "fall is here" like a Halloween-themed movie marathon. We almost couldn't believe it didn't exist before, but Jenner simultaneously debuted her Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel, and the first video documents the star and her friend Jordyn Woods trying on and describing each of the hues, as the term "vibes" is thrown around liberally.

"I just wanted this collection to be colors I've never done before, out of the box, and just really fun," Jenner says.

october is around the corner 🍂 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Mission accomplished. The five new liquid lipsticks—Autumn, Libra, Butternut, Hazel, and Wicked—are each dubbed with names as fall-appropriate as the actual colors themselves, and come packaged in sleek black packaging that would do any goth girl proud.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram, Jenner has another eyeshadow set, named The Purple Palette, launching soon, though we figure she'll be using her new YouTube channel to demo the product ahead of the launch.

Mark your calendars now—the new autumnal Lip Kit collection goes live on kyliecosmetics.com on October 6 at 3 P.M. PST. Hit play on the above video to view the collection in full, and more importantly, see what each shade looks like on Woods and Jenner.