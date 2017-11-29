Is Kylie Jenner Gearing Up to Sell Makeup Out of a Truck?

It looks like Kylie Jenner could soon be taking her coveted makeup line from the information superhighway to the real thing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenner recently filed legal documents to trademark "Kylie truck," as well as "Kylie Jenner truck," which we can only assume is the first step in her plan to take her wildly successful Kylie Cosmetics line on the road, food truck style.

By limiting supply, Jenner, who is believed to be pregnant with her first child, has never had a problem drawing big crowds and selling out merch. Currently, the reality star's makeup line is only available direct-to-consumer on her website and at pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles. If the speculation is true, a Kylie-mobile would represent a huge shift in the 20-year-old's carefully calculated MO—not that we're complaining.

Heir and Reign #Metals! What's your favorite metal? @jordyparkinson A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

In an August interview with WWD, Jenner hinted about her plan to bring Kylie Cosmetics to the masses. "I think it's time people walk into a store and see Kylie Cosmetics," she said. "I do want that but we haven't figured out exactly how we're going to do that and what approach we're going to take."

We wouldn't have guessed a truck approach, but the Kar-Jenners aren't known for their predictability. See you on the dusty trails, Kylie!