Kylie Jenner Feels "Constantly Pressured" to Keep Up Her Image in First Life of Kylie Trailer

Brace yourselves, Kylie Jenner fans—an extended look at her upcoming reality show has arrived.

In the first trailer for the highly anticipated new Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off Life of Kylie, we are promised a whole new (and much more personal) side of the 19-year-old star. But what exactly does a day in life of the teen—who has spent the last ten years in front of the camera—look like? Let's just say that Kylie—who is a beauty mogul, fashion designer, author, television star, and more—appears to keep herself very busy.

"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't. I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions about who I am," Jenner says in the promo for the eight-episode, half-hour docuseries. "There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends.

The video additionally features clips of her being mobbed by fans, posing at photo shoots, hanging out with friends, and throwbacks of her as a little girl—it also plays up the fact that she lives under the watchful eye of her more than 175 million social media followers.

"I'm Kylie, and this my life," she states as the teaser ends.

Watch the video above, and catch the premiere of Life of Kylie on July 6 at 10 p.m. EST on E!.