Kylie Jenner Just Let Jordyn Woods Chop Off Her Hair

If your favorite scene from The Parent Trap is when Hallie lets Annie (her newly discovered sis) cut her hair in their camp cabin, listen up. Kylie Jenner just basically gave us an IRL recreation of that moment—the celebrity just let her BFF Jordyn Woods chop off her hair in her kitchen with, yes, kitchen scissors.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

She posted the video of Woods cutting her hair on Snapchat, and we have to say, this pretty much defines trust. “Jordyn is cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” said Jenner in the video. She called out her hairstylist, presumably Andrew Fitzsimons, letting him in what was going down as Woods made subtle snips into Jenner’s choppy bob.

Over the past weeks, we’ve seen Jenner post images to Instagram with longer hair, so she might have just taken out her extensions for a quick trim.

Is Woods the next big celebrity hairstylist to know about? From the looks of it, she has a secret talent.