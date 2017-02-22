This Is Not a Drill—Kylie Jenner Is Launching Highlighters

An angel may get its wings every time Kylie Jenner launches a new product, but with the release of her aptly-named Kylighters, said wings can also be accompanied by an etheral glow. Earlier today on her Snapchat, the lip kit mogul began teasing that a new Kylie Cosmetics launch would soon be revealed, which she delivered shortly after in a series of photos and videos showcasing all six colors in the collection.

King Kylie/Snapchat

SHE DOES IT AGAIN! 😱 KYLIGHTERS LAUNCHING FEB.28th AT 3pm pst!!! Tune into Kylie's Snapchat right now! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Wowzer 😳😍 #kylighters A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:39am PST

True to form, Kylie unveiled the products with her latest addition to her Spotify playlist in the background, and considering that fans have long been hoping for Jenner to release a highlighter, we expect people to throw down. In the last video, the shades from the top of the wrist to mid-arm are in the same order as her vertical box shot—Banana Split, French Vanilla, Cotton Candy Cream, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake, and Chocolate Cherry. Mark your calendars for February 28 just a few minutes before 3 PM PST, then wildly hit reload on the kyliecosmetics.com site until you see the products go live.