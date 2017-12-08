Kylie Jenner's Next Kylie Cosmetics Launch Isn't a Makeup Product 

Kylie Cosmetics fans: the wait is over. After a few days of teasing, Kylie Jenner has finally shared what the third and final product in her upcoming Silver Series launching December 13.

Last night, Jenner shared the news that her brand will be releasing a line of 16 "luxury makeup brushes" alongside the previously announced satin-finish lipsticks and concealers.

The white bristle brushes have silver handles stamped subtly with Kylie's name. While the complete set will go for $360, there's the option of picking and choosing which tools you need because they'll also be available individually with prices ranging from $16 for the Angled Blending Brush and $48 for the Large Powder Brush.

Jenner also gave fans a closer look at the collection on Snapchat. “I’m so, so excited to show you guys my favorite brushes, which happen to be my very own,” she said in one of her Snaps. “I’ve been using these forever.” Next, she walked everyone through each brush in the collection along with what she uses them for, noting that her favorite brush is #3, the Medium Tapered Brush that she said is “the best blush brush,” and her second favorite is #7, the Medium Stippling Brush that she uses for cream contour.

Curious to see the brushes in action? The brand uploaded a video on Instagram of the #15 Tapered Blending Brush being used to blend silver eyeshadow into the crease of a model's eye.

Just like the rest of Kylie Cosmetics launches, expect the brushes to go fast when they're available on December 13. Stay tuned to Jenner's social media channels to find out the exact time the Silver Series is going to hit kyliecosmetics.com.