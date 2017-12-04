Kylie Jenner Is Releasing the Kylie Cosmetics Product You've Always Wanted

The only gift you're going to want this year? Kylie Jenner's next Kyle Cosmetics launch. Consider the holidays already here because when it comes to giving us new Kylie Cosmetics products, Jenner isn't stopping with the Naughty and Nice palettes that make up this year's Holiday Collection.

Jenner just teased that her makeup brand is branching out into an entirely new product category: concealer. The youngest Kar-Jenner gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of some of the shades and their packaging on Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram Stories. ICYMI: Jenner first teased the product a few days ago on Snapchat when she snapped herself applying concealer with only its flexed doe-foot applicator visible.

There's no clues as to what we can expect in terms of the formula's finish or coverage level, but it appears that there will be a diverse shade offering, and that the tubes align with the rest of the brand's packaging designs.

Naturally, Jenner has yet to reveal when the concealers will drop, but you know the drill by now. Stay tuned to both her and Kylie Cosmetics' social media feeds to get the latest updates.