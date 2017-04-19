Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West Unveil Their New Lipstick Collaboration

Nudes on nudes on nudes on nudes.

Are we actually surprised? After teasing their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration in a twinning video yesterday, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West revealed the sure-to-sell out beauty products on social media today and they do not disappoint.

Jenner unveiled the full collection in a series of Snapchat photos and videos, which includes not one but four créme liquid lipsticks in various nude hues that are inspired by her sister's signature look—"Kimberly," "Kim," "Kiki," and Kimmie." Getting in on the joke, the 19-year-old appropriately wrote over one of the images: "Wouldn't be a Kim collab without 4 nudes."

More picture and info was later shared by the Kylie Cosmetics account on Instagram, where they announced that the limited-edition lipsticks launch on April 25 at 3 p.m. PST.

"The KKW X KYLIE collaboration has been revealed! 4 signature Kim K nudes in a brand new Créme Liquid Lipstick formula by @kimkardashian .. Created to represent her signature look," one of the captions said. "These limited lipsticks launch next Tuesday 4/25 at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com."

They also posted a picture of Kardashian West wearing "Kiki," along with several other snaps of the lineup.

And the star herself shared a 'gram of herself with her younger sister, expressing her excitement about the collaboration: "The KKW X KYLIE collab of 4 nude lip kits with the new creme liquid formula launches Tuesday April 25th. So proud to collab with my little twin sissy! KylieCosmetics.com."

We expect these four lipsticks to fly off the shelves.