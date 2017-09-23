Is Kylie Jenner Actually Kim's Surrogate? Twitter Has Theories

Sure, coincidences happen, but the Internet thinks this one might be too convenient to be random. Yes, we're talking about the fact that Kylie Jenner just happens to be pregnant at the same time Kim Kardashian West is expecting a baby via surrogate.

Yesterday, all anyone could talk about was the fact that 20-year-old Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Almost as soon as the news hit the web, Twitter sleuths began speculating that the Kylie Cosmetics founder might actually be a surrogate for her big sister Kim's third baby. Let's review the evidence:

Kim and husband Kanye West are allegedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate, and the due date is in January.

Both Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian once offered to carry Kim's baby, so it's not too far a stretch that Kylie may have also offered.

Jenner is reportedly four months pregnant with a baby girl, putting her due date around February, pretty darn close to when her sister's baby is supposedly arriving.

Can you see why Twitter is suspicious? Here's what some social media users had to say:

https://twitter.com/David_Onda/status/911335097323937792 What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/mosaicbroknhart/status/911352535486623744 Kylie Jenner is Kim and Kanye's surrogate and this news is a planned publicity stunt to hype up the 10 year anniversary I'm calling it now — emily 🐍🐉 (@mosaicbroknhart) September 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/lucyo21/status/911348179551088641 Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Kim Kardashian and Kanye are expecting baby 3 from a "20 something, fit, surrogate".... pic.twitter.com/LUOZdjHhSk — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) September 22, 2017

This would undeniably be a huge plot twist, but it's worth noting that neither Kim nor Kylie have confirmed they are expecting. Plus, momager Kris Jenner went on the record to say it's "wild" that people are assuming the rumors about Kylie are true.

The suspense is honestly killing us!