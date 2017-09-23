Is Kylie Jenner Actually Kim's Surrogate? Twitter Has Theories

X
by: Camryn Rabideau
September 23, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

Sure, coincidences happen, but the Internet thinks this one might be too convenient to be random. Yes, we're talking about the fact that Kylie Jenner just happens to be pregnant at the same time Kim Kardashian West is expecting a baby via surrogate. 

Yesterday, all anyone could talk about was the fact that 20-year-old Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. Almost as soon as the news hit the web, Twitter sleuths began speculating that the Kylie Cosmetics founder might actually be a surrogate for her big sister Kim's third baby. Let's review the evidence:

Can you see why Twitter is suspicious? Here's what some social media users had to say: 

https://twitter.com/David_Onda/status/911335097323937792

 

https://twitter.com/mosaicbroknhart/status/911352535486623744

 

https://twitter.com/lucyo21/status/911348179551088641

 

This would undeniably be a huge plot twist, but it's worth noting that neither Kim nor Kylie have confirmed they are expecting. Plus, momager Kris Jenner went on the record to say it's "wild" that people are assuming the rumors about Kylie are true.

The suspense is honestly killing us!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top