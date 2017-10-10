As moms-to-be Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both prepare to give birth for the first time next year, the expectant stars continue to take their twinning status to the next level.

In a series of videos shared on the 33-year-old's Snapchat account on Monday, Kylie took a page out of her big half-sister's beauty book, sporting long platinum locks and hazel-colored contacts à la the fitness star, and the resemblance is uncanny.

The incredible similarity is not lost on Khloé. In a clip, she exclaims, "You're my full-blown twin. Kylie, you're like a chameleon. You look just like Kim when you want to, and me when you're smart."

In another video, where the makeup guru reveals that the pair is filming for her Kylie Cosmetics line, an astonished Khloé stares into the camera, asking: "Don't we look like real sisters right now?" To simply answer Koko's question: Yes!

We're looking forward to more twinning moments from these sisters during their journey to motherhood!