Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Tease Their Pregnancies in New Video

As if last month's Kardashian-Jenner #BabyGate wasn't enough to break the Internet, moms-to-be Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian still can't resist keeping us on our toes when it comes to their expectant bundles of joy.

On Tuesday, the sisters took twinning to its peak. as they debuted their first joint Kylie Cosmetics YouTube video for Khloé's In Love with the Koko Kollection. And while we were distracted by the uncanny resemblance between the two platinum blonde bombshells, the pregnant reality stars's comments about potential babies had us shook.

As the 20-year-old lipstick maven began to explain how the look-alike siblings decided to coordinate all-black outfits and blonde locks, Khloé highlighted her collection's offerings, teasing, "We created them. It's our baby together, we have eight!"

The makeup entrepreneur jumped on the bandwagon, joking: "We have so many babies, who knew?"

We're pretty sure they're joking, but are they?