That Feeling When Kylie Jenner Shows Up at Your Prom

If you've ever wondered what prom night would look like for a Kardashian, we have your answer. Last night, Kylie Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods made a surprise cameo at Rio Americano High School's prom in Sacramento, California, and their night included stunning gowns, private jets, and lots of screaming fans.

According to E! News, the 19-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur attended the event with junior Albert Ochoa—we think it's safe to say he had an amazing night! Jenner, who never got to attend her own prom as a result of her homeschooling, wore a beautiful one-shoulder mocha gown, letting her hair cascade down around her shoulders. Her silky dress was cinched at the waist, and featured a thigh-high slit to show off those toned legs.

Jenner's bestie, Woods, opted for a red prom dress, and both ladies had white corsages on their wrists. The pair posed for a Snapchat pic on the plane while en route to Sacramento, with Jenner resting her head on Woods' shoulder.

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

As expected, it was complete pandemonium when the two ladies rolled into the prom. In one video, you can see Jenner hugging her date on a balcony as students around them lose their cool.

Prom night is always full of surprises, but we're willing to bet the Rio students didn't see this one coming.