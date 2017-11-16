Kylie Jenner Is Launching Her Best Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection Yet

You don’t have to worry about if you’ve been naughty or nice this year—Kylie Jenner has a gift for both groups. As per usual, the celebrity took to her Instagram to reveal her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics launch, and after seeing the pictures, we can confirm it’s her best holiday collection yet.

Instead of launching another crimson red lippie, Jenner used the occasion as an excuse to conceptualize two brand new eyeshadow palettes, appropriately named Naughty and Nice. With both metallic and matte finishes, each palette is packed with 14 shades that could be used to create countless looks, from subtle work-friendly eye makeup to a sultry smoky eye perfect for that holiday party you know will be decorated with mistletoe.

Nice has a warm, earthy theme that goes along with the “sunset eyes” trend of 2017, and includes hues like Ginger Snap (a burnt orange), Jack Frost (an icy metallic white), and Slay (a metallic gold). As for Naughty, the shades are slightly bolder and heavily pigmented. It includes hues like Mischief (a metallic gunmetal), Unwrap Me (a deep matte wine red), and Hot Toddy (a metallic chocolate brown).

Jenner also gave you an excuse to start your holiday shopping early, as both drop on November 22—two days before Black Friday. Go ahead and set your Google Alerts and consider it practice for scooping up all your other beauty wants and needs before the in-store and online shelves get wiped clean.