Kylie Jenner Just Made Highlighter Hair a Thing

This has to be her brightest hair color yet.

Kylie Jenner and her boatload of luggage made their way to Coachella yesterday via private plane, and it looks as if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn't intend to go unnoticed in the California desert with her crew over the next few days. The 19-year-old debuted a shocking new hairstyle on social media today—which she complemented with a sexy PrettyLittleThing metallic mesh dress ($39; prettylittlething.com), neutral makeup, and a pair of heeled black booties—and shared several 'grams of herself rocking a blindingly yellow-green style that she appropriately deemed "highlighter hair" in one of the captions.

And although the neon color is giving us major office supply vibes, the beauty mogul totally owns it.

highlighter hair 🌈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

💛💛💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

🎾 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Considering Jenner is a major fan of colorful wigs, we highly suspect that she didn't dye her actual strands this color. But hey, you never know.

We have a feeling she'll be spotted in several other hairstyles at the festival this weekend.