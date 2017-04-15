Kylie Jenner Just Made Highlighter Hair a Thing

X
Shop This Post
April 14, 2017 @ 8:15 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

This has to be her brightest hair color yet.

Kylie Jenner and her boatload of luggage made their way to Coachella yesterday via private plane, and it looks as if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn't intend to go unnoticed in the California desert with her crew over the next few days. The 19-year-old debuted a shocking new hairstyle on social media today—which she complemented with a sexy PrettyLittleThing metallic mesh dress ($39; prettylittlething.com), neutral makeup, and a pair of heeled black booties—and shared several 'grams of herself rocking a blindingly yellow-green style that she appropriately deemed "highlighter hair" in one of the captions.

And although the neon color is giving us major office supply vibes, the beauty mogul totally owns it.

highlighter hair 🌈

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

💛💛💛

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

🎾

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Considering Jenner is a major fan of colorful wigs, we highly suspect that she didn't dye her actual strands this color. But hey, you never know.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Lands Her Own KUWTK Spinoff, Life of Kylie

We have a feeling she'll be spotted in several other hairstyles at the festival this weekend.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top