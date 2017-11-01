Here Is Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Sexy Angel Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner may be pregnant, but that doesn't mean she stayed in for Halloween this year. The reality star stepped out in a couples costume alongside her BFF Jordyn Woods, and the two made quite the naughty-nice pair.

Jenner chose to be an angel for the holiday and wore a white outfit with a plunging neckline; large white wings and ice-white mascara completed the look. Woods played a devil and dressed in red as Jenner's opposite, with blended red eyeshadow, a matching wig, and wings of her own.

The duo seemed to have a fun time posting snaps of the night, even though notably their photos and videos only showed Jenner from the chest up.

♥️🌬 Fire & Ice A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

It has been a little over a month since news broke that Jenner is pregnant with her first child, and it seems like she's taking extra care to keep things low-key. With her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West both expecting new babies next year as well, it seems that 2018 will be the year of the KarJenner kid boom.

Unlike Kylie, her sisters have been more vocal about their upcoming additions—even Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner (who are NOT pregnant) have addressed pregnancy rumors themselves.

We're excited to see all the KarJenner baby Halloween costumes next year.