Did Kylie Jenner Just Hint That She's Expecting a Baby Girl? 

Did Kylie Jenner just confirm she's having a baby girl? Many of her Instagram followers sure think so. Today, she took to the social media platform to share a behind-the-scenes photo from a photo shoot, and the cryptic caption and all-pink 'gram have many believing that she's prepping for a gender reveal.

In the photo, Jenner's signature long nails are painted a very light pink and her hands are adorned with glittering pink butterfly ring. "shoot day," she captioned the shot along with pink heart emoji.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Not only is the pink a clue, but the butterflies hold a hint as well. The insect holds a special meaning for Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple got matching butterfly tattoos over the summer, and Scott has also given the reality star jewelry with the motif. We can totally see why fans think she's hinting at her baby's gender!

While a source revealed to People that she's expecting a girl, Kylie has yet to confirm the gender. Time will tell!