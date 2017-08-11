Kylie Jenner Frees the Nipple on Instagram in a Lacy, Sheer Lingerie Set

Kylie Jenner is now a bold, bad 20-year-old, and to celebrate her big day, she treated us to a racy Instagram snap on her birthday night. In the smoldering ‘gram, Jenner poses in a pair of Barbie pink high heels, covered in pink tulle and, well, not much else.

The Life of Kylie star looked sexy in a pink sheer bra and underwear with some strategically placed lace covering her up, yet Jenner still freed the nipple in the NSFW 'gram. If you managed to peel your eyes away from her ensemble (or lack thereof), you would notice that the 20-year-old is also rocking some curly, candy-pink hair. Whether the hair chameleon went for a dye job, a wig, or extensions, we may never know.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXoHLzEFNlc/?taken-by=kyliejenner 20 ⭐️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes,” she captioned a close-up snap, which also shows long pink nails and a stack of bangles on her wrist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXo1QWzFtmR/?taken-by=kyliejenner thanks for all the birthday wishes! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Nobody does it quite like Kylie.