Kylie Jenner Looks Crazy Flexible in Her New Puma Campaign

Judging by Snapchat, it seems like Kourtney and Khloé are the most fitness obsessed of the Kar-Jenner clan, but their younger sister Kylie Jenner might just be creeping up on them. In the 19-year-old's latest Puma campaign, she's showing off her impressive flexibility—while showcasing their newest release, of course.

Jenner is wearing the latest from Puma's Swan Pack Collection, which is inspired by the "freedom of self-expression and the strength and brace of the ballet," according to a release. The rest of the campaign, which has not yet been released, will be modeled by Mimi Staker and Olivia Boisson of the New York City Ballet.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn't have much dance experience, we'd say she's pretty darn expressive and graceful. Plus, she can do a mean split, as evidenced by one particularly nimble shot (above). Jenner models the Fierce Strap Swan, a lightweight training shoe that drops Feb. 1.

The reality star shared four shots from the new campaign on Instagram, and they might even convince you to hit the gym. Or throw on some athleisure for your next weekend girls' brunch. You do you.

