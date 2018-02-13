Kylie Jenner Shares First Photos of Herself Since Giving Birth to Daughter Stormi  

Kylie Jenner is slowly returning to the spotlight. After essentially going into hiding for the duration of her pregnancy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is returning to her old ways.

Today, the new mom to daughter Stormi Webster shared two photos of herself on Instagram—her first since posting the announcement that she'd welcomed her baby girl and a video montage that recapped her months out of the public eye.

In the photos she shared it's as if nothing has changed. The 20-year-old star poses behind the wheel of her car wearing a red Adidas tracksuit that matches the Bentley's interior. Not many mothers of almost two-week-old newborns would be photo-shoot ready, but she certainly is. Jenner has on a full face of makeup and her blunt bob is sleek and straight.

She was spotted in the same the low-key yet glam look yesterday while hitting Starbucks with her best friend Jordyn Woods before the duo headed to a baby shower.

This wasn't her first time out since giving birth. On Saturday, she was seen Woods in Los Angeles. The pals were photographed getting out of a black SUV as they headed to a business meeting.

Though it seems as if Jenner is gearing up for a full return to spotlight, she's definitely her time as a new mom. “All she talks about is her baby girl,” a source told People. “She is surrounded by her and Travis’ family. Everyone is pitching in and helping Kylie so she can do things like shower. But all she wants to do is hold her baby.”