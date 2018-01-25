Kylie Jenner's Family Will "Support and Help" with Baby Despite Their Fears

The Kar-Jenners are putting aside their fears over little sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy.

The 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, in February. And while they're doing their best to be supportive, her reality star sisters have also been candid about their apprehension over Kylie becoming a mom at such a young age.

“Her sisters have tried to give as much advice as possible,” and insider reportedly told People. “The family is still worried because Kylie is so young, but they will all support and help her once the baby arrives."

Although Kylie has plenty of experience with her seven nieces and nephews from older siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, becoming a full-time mom requires a lot more work than an aunt.

“Kylie is very naive,” a source told People back in September, recounting the family's fears. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”

We're rooting for you, Kylie!