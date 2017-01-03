This Is What Kylie Jenner Makes Herself for Breakfast Every Morning

Ever wondered what Kylie Jenner eats to kick off her day?

We've all seen the 19-year-old cooking up a storm on her Snapchat account, and now we know exactly what she makes for her (and her boyfriend Tyga) each and every morning—and it's actually very simple to replicate. "I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star writes on her website. "I make the same meal every morning because it's amazing and it's T's favorite. He always asks for it! It's so easy, anyone can do it!!!"

The three magic ingredients? Jennie-O turkey breakfast sausage patties, eggs, and pre-cooked rice. "I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too), and in a separate skillet I fry up the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13-15 minutes until it's well-done," she shares. "Seriously, that's it. If you want a little extra flavor, sprinkle some garlic powder on your sausage."

But the hearty dish isn't the only thing that Jenner indulges in each morning. She also whips up a life-giving smoothie that provides "energy, a healthy dosage of Vitamin C, potassium, antioxidants and general deliciousness," and it actually sounds quite tasty. To make it yourself, combine Erewhon orange juice, one banana, and a mixture of frozen organic strawberries and mangos in a Vitamix and hit blend.

Now we can wake up and feel like Kylie every single day.