Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Daughter Stormi's Surprising Surname 

Late Tuesday night, Kylie Jenner finally put an end to the speculation surrounding her newborn daughter Stormi’s surname by editing the photo caption of an earlier snap. And, surprisingly, it’s not Jenner or Scott.

“Stormi Webster,” she wrote alongside the first public photo of her baby girl, which she posted the same day on Instagram minus the entire moniker.

While the last name of Webster might leave some scratching their heads, it’s actually dad Travis Scott’s legal surname. The rapper's stage name may be Travis Scott, but he was born Jacques Webster.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The expected move proves that the lip kit mogul loves to keep her fans on their toes, after surprising social media with the name “Stormi” rather than the highly-rumored “Butterfly” that so many were betting on.

Welcome to the world, Stormi Webster!