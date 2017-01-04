Kylie Jenner Is Making the Fishnet Swimsuit Happen in 2017

If we needed further proof that Kylie Jenner has replaced big sis Kim Kardashian West as the queen of the belfie, her latest 'gram says everything.

The star welcomed the new year with her BFF Jordyn Woods in yet another curve-flaunting swimsuit, which she shared in all its glory in a series of photos on the social media app.

In the shots, one of which the 19-year-old cheekily captioned, "New year, who dis," the teen's curvaceous hourglass figure is front and center in a risqué fishnet swimsuit as she relaxes against a scenic tropical backdrop.

lil babies A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

🌴 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

new year who dis A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Woods also took to her account to show off another set of suits, this time in bright neons.

👙💋 A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

While we can only anticipate many more swimsuit-clad selfies for the reality star in 2017—after all, Jenner ended her 2016 Instagram year in a body-flaunting green two-piece—the youngest KarJenner recently revealed she will no longer be sharing messages personally to her app after a post detailing the ways in which she spoils boyfriend Tyga allegedly went live without her approval.

"From now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore ... a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve," the brunette beauty shared via Twitter on Tuesday.

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

She concluded, "I'm sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied."

At least there's always Instagram!