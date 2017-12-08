Kylie Jenner's Christmas Tree May Have Just Confirmed Her Baby's Sex

The holidays are officially in full swing at Kylie Jenner’s crib.

On Thursday, the makeup mogul unveiled a head-turning, 20-foot Christmas tree on social media, and it's ornaments have fans speculating about the gender of the pregnant reality star's bundle of joy.

Adding fuel to the fodder, Kylie penned a shout-out to the brains behind the operation, Jeff Leatham, the artistic director at the Beverly Hills’s Four Season Hotel, on Instagram with a decidedly pink bow. “Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … ," the star captioned a shot of the giant wonder.

The 20-year-old was undoubtedly floored by the tree's finished festive touches, giving fans a close-up view of the glorious creation, covered in twinkling lights, oversized pink baubles, and a generous dusting of faux snow—all set against the backdrop of her sweeping staircase and three Marilyn Monroe pop art pieces.

While many fans were simply content to revel in the beauty of the elaborately-styled tree, others took to the comments section, convinced that Jenner was sending them a secret message about her unborn baby's gender.

But don't expect Jenner to come right out and confirm her pregnancy, or the baby's gender for that matter, anytime soon. "Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told People. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”