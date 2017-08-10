Kylie Jenner Looks Like a Mermaid in This Pre-Birthday Bikini Shoot 

On the eve of her 20th birthday, Kylie Jenner ordered Thai food and watched a Games of Thrones marathon in sweats. Just kidding! This is the Life of Kylie we're talking about here, and the makeup mogul isn't exiting her teenage years without a bikini photo shoot.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder got a little R&R, kicking back by mama Kris Jenner's pool. It has been a busy few weeks for Jenner, after all. Not only did she drop a sparkly pink makeup collection and drop a docu-series. The reality star has also launched a swimsuit line, modeled for the world's hottest headphone brand, and unwittingly inspired a plastic surgery craze.

But today, Kylie's only job was to soak it all in—in a nude bikini, of course. The reality star gave fans a peek at her poolside adventures on Instagram.

To begin, she posed like a mermaid sunning on a rock:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXlpEeKFoBq/?taken-by=kyliejenner day at Mommy's 💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Then, she tilted her head back in a casual pose:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXlp_BZFTL0/?taken-by=kyliejenner ☀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgeon Says She’s Responsible for More Young Women Getting Lip Work

No doubt about it: This birthday girl has some serious summer style.