Kylie Jenner Shows a Hint of Bump in New Insta Post 

She’s ba-ack! After a (very) brief hiatus from social media after reports of her pregnancy surfaced on Friday, Kylie Jenner returned to Instagram to belatedly commemorate BFF Jordyn Woods’ birthday, which the friends celebrated this weekend. (Kylie also gave her bestie a new Mercedes as a bday gift, because, naturally.)

Not only was she making headlines, but she was also making the rounds this weekend—Malibu Wine Safaris for Woods’ birthday fête, then Las Vegas, where her boyfriend Travis Scott performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZbyiqJlvr9/?taken-by=kyliejenner mornings :) A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Kylie posted a pic of herself and her girls covered up in matching robes, but ALSO the below pic where she bares just the slightest bit of her midriff. Look at those rolled-down sweatpants—making room for the baby bump, much? Of course, this is just a teaser, as Kylie loves to build a little bit of suspense. You can’t really tell if she’s got a bump going from the pic—or can you?

Stay tuned as we keep you apprised of any and all Kylie-baby–related news.