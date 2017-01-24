Kylie Jenner Cut Her Hair—for REAL This Time

Whenever Kylie Jenner wants to make one of her dramatic hair changes, she usually turns to her glam room full of wigs, but this time the 20-year-old cut her hair for real.

Jenner, who recently went back to black after rocking platinum blonde for a few months, took quite a bit of length from her ends, bringing her cut up to a bob. The style has been a celeb favorite throughout fall, and since it has Jenner’s seal of approval, it’s safe to say that the bob is here to stay. Since Jenner is infamous for tricking us all with her wig collection, she showed off her new cut on Snapchat last night with the caption “The gag is…I had to cut off all my hair today.”

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

#Brows ❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s New Palette Proves Her Outlook on 2017 Is Straight-Up Peachy

Check out Jenner’s new bob above, before she decides to change her hair again.