20 Times Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner Mesmerized Us with Her Perfect Pout

As of today Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is the big 2-0, and the celebrations are sure to be epic.

While she's just turning 20, Jenner is already wise for her years. She has already made a makeup empire with her Kylie Cosmetics line, and even purchased her second home. Not to mention she's built an army of social media followers who can’t get enough of her shamelessly seductive selfies, hilariously cute Snapchats of her dogs, frequent hair color changes, and most importantly, her full lips.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Beauty Transformation

So, here’s to Kylie turning 20. In honor of her special day, we've rounded up the best pics of her showing off her signature pout. Keep scrolling for the gorgeous photos, and watch the video above for her incredible beauty transformation through the years.

1. When she gave new meaning to a sun-kissed glow.

morning 💙 wearing my new TWENTY Matte Lip from the #birthdaycollection available right now KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

2. When she made a nude lip look groundbreaking.

hello 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

3. When she found the perfect shade of pink.

😇 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

4. When her lips served as her outfit's pop of color.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

5. When this coral shade looked out of this world.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

6. When she almost passed as Kim's twin.

Kylie & Kimberly A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 28, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

7. When she showed off her new bling (and lip kit color).

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 26, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

8. When she epitomized Hollywood glamour in a red lip.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 21, 2016 at 10:41pm PDT

9. When her perfect pink pout was almost too pretty to handle.

Kristen! 🍓 @kyliecosmetics A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 15, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

10. When she posted a sultry selfie to celebrate hitting 30 million followers on Instagram.

30 million followers?!😫 I just found out I'm in the top ten most followed on Instagram and #1 viewed person on snapchat😫 this is still CRAZY to me. Blessed to feel loved & when I launch my website I have many ideas to give that love back 💕 I can't wait!!! A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 24, 2015 at 10:59am PDT

11. When she dyed her hair turqoise and ended up a total goddess.

@styledbyhrush A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 10, 2015 at 1:50pm PDT

12. The time duck lips were totally acceptable.

😘Ky makeup A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2015 at 6:04pm PDT

13. Kylie ... or Kim? We can't tell.

ky makeup A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2015 at 10:20am PDT

14. No makeup, no problem.

Gnight A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 24, 2015 at 11:03pm PDT

15. A trend we are now dying to try: brown lipstick.

Brown lips ... 😍 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 25, 2015 at 11:09am PDT

16. Kylie slays in polarized sunnies.

today's feels 📷 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 21, 2015 at 3:51pm PDT

17. All blue everything.

Baby 💙 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2015 at 5:52pm PDT

18. Duck lips, again. We aren't mad.

Hehe my sneak peak vid of my contact look they put on me got bigger than I intended. They let me keep the contacts 😍 I'm obsessed. Also wanted to let u guys know I've been working on something new for the summer so I can start to connect with u guys more again. So excited x A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 20, 2015 at 9:30pm PDT

19. Car Selfie Time.

craving me some @stassiebaby & an ice cold fountain Pepsi A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2015 at 1:57pm PST

20. Happy birthday to this brown-eyed girl!