20 Times Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner Mesmerized Us with Her Perfect Pout
See Her Transformation
kyliejenner/instagram
BY: Anna Hecht
August 10, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

As of today Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is the big 2-0, and the celebrations are sure to be epic.

While she's just turning 20, Jenner is already wise for her years. She has already made a makeup empire with her Kylie Cosmetics line, and even purchased her second home. Not to mention she's built an army of social media followers who can’t get enough of her shamelessly seductive selfies, hilariously cute Snapchats of her dogs, frequent hair color changes, and most importantly, her full lips.

So, here’s to Kylie turning 20. In honor of her special day, we've rounded up the best pics of her showing off her signature pout. Keep scrolling for the gorgeous photos, and watch the video above for her incredible beauty transformation through the years.

1. When she gave new meaning to a sun-kissed glow.

2. When she made a nude lip look groundbreaking.

hello 🖤

3. When she found the perfect shade of pink.

😇

4. When her lips served as her outfit's pop of color.

5. When this coral shade looked out of this world.

6. When she almost passed as Kim's twin.

Kylie & Kimberly

7. When she showed off her new bling (and lip kit color).

8. When she epitomized Hollywood glamour in a red lip.

9. When her perfect pink pout was almost too pretty to handle.

Kristen! 🍓 @kyliecosmetics

10. When she posted a sultry selfie to celebrate hitting 30 million followers on Instagram.

11. When she dyed her hair turqoise and ended up a total goddess.

@styledbyhrush

12. The time duck lips were totally acceptable.

😘Ky makeup

13. Kylie ... or Kim? We can't tell.

ky makeup

14. No makeup, no problem.

Gnight

15. A trend we are now dying to try: brown lipstick.

Brown lips ... 😍

16. Kylie slays in polarized sunnies.

today's feels 📷

17. All blue everything.

Baby 💙

18. Duck lips, again. We aren't mad.

19. Car Selfie Time.

craving me some @stassiebaby & an ice cold fountain Pepsi

20. Happy birthday to this brown-eyed girl!

team brown eyes 👀

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

